Pirate Chain (ARRR) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $362,646.89

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. One Pirate Chain coin can now be bought for about $0.35 or 0.00001304 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Pirate Chain has a market cap of $69.22 million and approximately $362,646.89 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Pirate Chain has traded down 8.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.88 or 0.00132498 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.68 or 0.00054219 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.76 or 0.00036049 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 25.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001104 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001315 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000230 BTC.

About Pirate Chain

ARRR is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 195,964,683 coins. Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain. Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2018 with the primary goal of being the most private and secure digital currency, Pirate Chain strives to protect the financial privacy of every user in the world. Pirate Chain achieves this by employing the strongest and most acclaimed privacy protocol in the industry, and couples this with an unassailable strategy implementation. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

