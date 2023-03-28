POET Technologies (OTCMKTS:POETF) Sets New 12-Month High at $3.95

Shares of POET Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:POETF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.95 and last traded at $3.90, with a volume of 14960 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.80.

POET Technologies Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -76.00 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.50.

About POET Technologies

POET Technologies, Inc engages in the designing, developing, manufacturing and sale of opto-electronic solutions for the sensing, data communications and telecommunications markets. It developed POET Optical Interposer platform, which allows the integration of electronic and photonic devices into a single multi-chip module.

