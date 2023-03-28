Pola Orbis (OTCMKTS:PORBF) Hits New 52-Week High at $13.45

Shares of Pola Orbis Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:PORBF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.45 and last traded at $13.45, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.45.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Pola Orbis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd.
Pola Orbis Price Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.69 and a beta of 0.43.
Pola Orbis Company Profile
Pola Orbis Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells cosmetics and related products in Japan and internationally. It operates through Beauty Care and Real Estate segments. The Beauty Care segment offers cosmetics; skincare products; health foods; and fashion products, such as women's underwear, women's apparel, and jewelry under the POLA, ORBIS, Jurlique, H2O PLUS, THREE, DECENCIA, Amplitude, ITRIM, FIVEISM × THREE, and FUJIMI brand names.
