Polymesh (POLYX) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $77.55 Million

Polymesh (POLYX) traded down 8.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. Over the last seven days, Polymesh has traded 11.5% lower against the dollar. One Polymesh token can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000550 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Polymesh has a total market cap of $77.55 million and $9.06 million worth of Polymesh was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polymesh Token Profile

Polymesh’s total supply is 738,202,278 tokens and its circulating supply is 521,874,157 tokens. Polymesh’s official Twitter account is @polymeshnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Polymesh’s official website is polymesh.network.

Polymesh Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymesh (POLYX) is a cryptocurrency . Polymesh has a current supply of 737,992,518.354764 with 605,506,791.181563 in circulation. The last known price of Polymesh is 0.16194488 USD and is up 0.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $1,774,430.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://polymesh.network/.”

