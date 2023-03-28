Post Oak Energy Holdings LLC Acquires New Holdings in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

Post Oak Energy Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 926,339 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,358,000. Callon Petroleum comprises about 11.8% of Post Oak Energy Holdings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Post Oak Energy Holdings LLC owned 1.50% of Callon Petroleum at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum in the second quarter worth approximately $209,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 87.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 89,680 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after purchasing an additional 41,840 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Callon Petroleum by 7.5% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 138,045 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,833,000 after buying an additional 9,630 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 7.3% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 36,839 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after buying an additional 2,506 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Callon Petroleum by 7.9% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 35,185 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,583 shares during the last quarter. 83.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Callon Petroleum alerts:

Callon Petroleum Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE CPE traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $32.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 277,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,443,932. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 2.70. Callon Petroleum has a 52 week low of $28.91 and a 52 week high of $66.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Callon Petroleum ( NYSE:CPE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $704.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.42 million. Callon Petroleum had a net margin of 37.44% and a return on equity of 35.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Callon Petroleum will post 11.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CPE. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $59.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Callon Petroleum in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $65.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.88.

Callon Petroleum Profile

(Get Rating)

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Callon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.