Powers Advisory Group LLC Has $962,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Powers Advisory Group LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,764 shares during the quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Element Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 245.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.25. 175,694 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,999,438. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.03 and a 1-year high of $77.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.37.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.