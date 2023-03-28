Powers Advisory Group LLC Lowers Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Powers Advisory Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 312 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and comprises about 1.0% of Powers Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Powers Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 21.6% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,839,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,048,338,000 after purchasing an additional 4,412,664 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,311,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,375,000 after buying an additional 1,172,504 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,588,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,471,432,000 after acquiring an additional 996,990 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 153.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,014,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,086,000 after acquiring an additional 613,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 229.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 729,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,724,000 after acquiring an additional 507,733 shares during the last quarter. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.82, for a total value of $67,164,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,748,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,505,105,374.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.82, for a total transaction of $67,164,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,748,810 shares in the company, valued at $34,505,105,374.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total value of $866,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,926 shares in the company, valued at $20,069,621.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 205,000 shares of company stock worth $68,887,075. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded up $2.55 on Tuesday, hitting $337.15. The company had a trading volume of 293,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,177,309. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $276.83 and a 1 year high of $384.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $332.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $342.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $320.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.36.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 73.61% and a net margin of 21.88%. The business’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $360.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $399.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $382.05.

Eli Lilly and Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

