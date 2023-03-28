Powers Advisory Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Powers Advisory Group LLC decreased its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,088 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 304 shares during the period. Powers Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 1,889.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,356,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $201,971,000 after buying an additional 1,288,400 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,315,417 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,684,639,000 after acquiring an additional 758,126 shares during the period. Cottage Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 8,843.7% in the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 625,704 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 618,708 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in 3M by 7,175.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 552,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $61,095,000 after purchasing an additional 545,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in 3M during the third quarter worth about $49,856,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

MMM traded up $1.15 on Tuesday, reaching $102.64. 410,889 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,594,434. 3M has a twelve month low of $100.16 and a twelve month high of $154.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $111.06 and its 200-day moving average is $117.82. The company has a market cap of $56.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.54.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 39.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that 3M will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.49. 3M’s payout ratio is 59.11%.

Several research firms have issued reports on MMM. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on 3M from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $122.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $124.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $113.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.62.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

