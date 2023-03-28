Powers Advisory Group LLC Sells 123 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Powers Advisory Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,543 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. Powers Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Glenview Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 2,892 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 14,326 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,982,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 2.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.5% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,848 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,127 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,369,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Darden Restaurants

In other Darden Restaurants news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.95, for a total transaction of $283,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,755,069.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.95, for a total value of $283,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,755,069.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard L. Renninger sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.99, for a total transaction of $739,950.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,310,240.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,229 shares of company stock valued at $1,358,200. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Darden Restaurants Price Performance

Shares of DRI traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $154.93. The stock had a trading volume of 177,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,260,159. The company’s 50-day moving average is $147.60 and its 200 day moving average is $141.69. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.96 and a 12-month high of $155.46. The company has a market capitalization of $18.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.10. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 45.62% and a net margin of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens raised their target price on Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $157.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Darden Restaurants in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.23.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

Featured Stories

