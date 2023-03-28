Powers Advisory Group LLC Trims Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Powers Advisory Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,613 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 32 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin makes up approximately 1.7% of Powers Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Powers Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 78 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 75.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of LMT stock traded up $1.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $474.79. The stock had a trading volume of 108,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,483,822. The firm has a market cap of $120.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.81, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.68. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $373.67 and a fifty-two week high of $498.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $469.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $460.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $7.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.41 by $0.38. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 68.01%. The business had revenue of $18.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LMT shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Lockheed Martin from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $427.00 to $510.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $542.00 to $532.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $417.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $490.43.

Insider Transactions at Lockheed Martin

In related news, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total value of $1,214,900.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,460 shares in the company, valued at $5,014,942.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John Donovan purchased 556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $451.20 per share, for a total transaction of $250,867.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,324 shares in the company, valued at $1,048,588.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total transaction of $1,214,900.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,014,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Featured Articles

