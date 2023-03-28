PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Stake Raised by Intrua Financial LLC

Intrua Financial LLC increased its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 35.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,606 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,240 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $1,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PPG. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 280.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,734,894 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $227,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,104 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,533,859 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $280,473,000 after purchasing an additional 639,404 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,985,929 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $219,819,000 after purchasing an additional 527,327 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 235.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 617,111 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $70,560,000 after purchasing an additional 433,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,682,267 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,335,750,000 after purchasing an additional 285,651 shares in the last quarter. 80.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PPG. BNP Paribas downgraded PPG Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on PPG Industries from $144.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on PPG Industries from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on PPG Industries from $128.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.84.

Insider Buying and Selling at PPG Industries

PPG Industries Price Performance

In other PPG Industries news, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 61,867 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.96, for a total value of $8,040,235.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 183,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,866,504.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 61,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.96, for a total transaction of $8,040,235.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 183,645 shares in the company, valued at $23,866,504.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Anne M. Foulkes sold 21,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.33, for a total value of $2,792,075.81. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,357,346.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPG stock opened at $126.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $29.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.17. PPG Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $107.06 and a one year high of $138.10.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.08. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 5.81%. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. PPG Industries’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 57.27%.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of paints, coatings, and specialty materials. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment supplies a variety of protective and decorative coatings, sealants, and finishes along with pavement marking products, paint strippers, stains, and related chemicals, as well as transparencies and transparent armor.

See Also

