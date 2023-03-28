Presima Securities ULC Acquires 600 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Presima Securities ULC lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,000 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Presima Securities ULC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $391,652,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Cheniere Energy by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,678,479 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,430,767,000 after buying an additional 2,699,343 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Cheniere Energy by 1,795.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,545,865 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $338,676,000 after buying an additional 2,411,551 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Cheniere Energy by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,442,944 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,889,419,000 after buying an additional 1,869,480 shares during the period. Finally, TPG GP A LLC acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $244,586,000. Institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Cheniere Energy

In other Cheniere Energy news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total transaction of $382,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,791,473. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $194.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.62.

Shares of LNG traded up $3.54 on Tuesday, reaching $152.24. 315,784 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,039,824. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.86 billion, a PE ratio of -9.87 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $154.84. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.09 and a 52-week high of $182.35.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $15.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $8.70. The company had revenue of $9.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.04 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative return on equity of 249.96% and a negative net margin of 12.40%. Cheniere Energy’s revenue was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($5.22) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post -7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -10.35%.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1996 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Recommended Stories

