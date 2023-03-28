Presima Securities ULC Boosts Holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Presima Securities ULC increased its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the quarter. Presima Securities ULC’s holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 116,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,657,000 after acquiring an additional 28,495 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 14.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 67,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after buying an additional 8,554 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 18.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust in the first quarter worth $448,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 16.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 26,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 3,760 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KRG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.29.

Kite Realty Group Trust Stock Up 0.3 %

Kite Realty Group Trust Dividend Announcement

Kite Realty Group Trust stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $19.52. The stock had a trading volume of 414,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,700,609. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.49. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 52 week low of $16.42 and a 52 week high of $23.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,371.43%.

Kite Realty Group Trust Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Further Reading

