Presima Securities ULC Purchases 900 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Presima Securities ULC raised its position in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,790 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. SBA Communications accounts for approximately 0.5% of Presima Securities ULC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Presima Securities ULC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $1,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 13.3% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 144,696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,310,000 after buying an additional 16,994 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 13.1% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in SBA Communications in the third quarter worth about $237,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 93.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SBAC stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $251.60. The company had a trading volume of 340,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 831,273. The company has a market capitalization of $27.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.67 and a beta of 0.49. SBA Communications Co. has a 12-month low of $236.20 and a 12-month high of $379.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $273.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $280.78.

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($1.94). The company had revenue of $686.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $681.40 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 17.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.81 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. This is a boost from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.76%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SBAC shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $336.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $346.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of SBA Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $341.00 to $328.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $300.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $335.40.

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

