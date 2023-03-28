Presima Securities ULC Trims Position in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Presima Securities ULC lowered its position in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 268,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the period. Life Storage accounts for approximately 7.6% of Presima Securities ULC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Presima Securities ULC owned 0.32% of Life Storage worth $26,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LSI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Life Storage by 116.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,365 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Life Storage by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Life Storage by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Life Storage by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 208,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,266,000 after acquiring an additional 5,831 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Life Storage by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 348,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,911,000 after acquiring an additional 8,469 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Life Storage Stock Down 0.7 %

LSI traded down $0.89 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $124.24. 93,207 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,084,114. Life Storage, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.02 and a fifty-two week high of $151.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.58 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $117.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.16.

Life Storage Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th were paid a $1.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.48%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LSI. Citigroup downgraded shares of Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $123.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Life Storage from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Life Storage in a research report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Life Storage from $144.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.60.

Life Storage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

Featured Stories

