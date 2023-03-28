Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.88-0.92 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $168-172 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $169.97 million. Progress Software also updated its FY23 guidance to $4.09-4.17 EPS.

Progress Software Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of PRGS stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 311,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,095. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.62. Progress Software has a 52 week low of $40.33 and a 52 week high of $59.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 27.20, a P/E/G ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 0.99.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The software maker reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). Progress Software had a return on equity of 41.04% and a net margin of 15.79%. The business had revenue of $159.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.04 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Progress Software will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Progress Software Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.41%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PRGS. StockNews.com began coverage on Progress Software in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. Guggenheim raised their target price on Progress Software from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Progress Software currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $53.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Progress Software

In other news, EVP Loren Jarrett sold 4,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.90, for a total value of $258,761.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $986,020.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Loren Jarrett sold 4,629 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.90, for a total value of $258,761.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $986,020.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ian Pitt sold 3,970 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total transaction of $225,575.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,320.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,543 shares of company stock worth $1,700,242. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Progress Software

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRGS. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,594 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,769 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 0.6% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 40,247 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 15,741 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Progress Software by 3.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,372 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter.

About Progress Software

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of products that develop and deploy mission-critical business applications. Its products and solutions include OpenEdge, Developer Tools, Sitefinity, Corticon, DataDirect Connect, MOVEit, Chef, WhatsUp Gold, Kemp Loadmaster, and Kemp Flowmon Network Visibility.

