Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Bought by Intrua Financial LLC

Intrua Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 30.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $1,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Western Financial Corp CA acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at $581,000. Pendal Group Ltd raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 8,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Public Storage Price Performance
Shares of PSA opened at $286.35 on Tuesday. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $270.13 and a twelve month high of $421.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $296.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $294.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.
Public Storage Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. This is an increase from Public Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.09%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages have issued reports on PSA. Raymond James lowered Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Public Storage in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $368.91.
Public Storage Company Profile
Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, and Other Items. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.
