PVH (NYSE:PVH) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $10.00-$10.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $8.92. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.29 billion-$9.38 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.18 billion. PVH also updated its FY24 guidance to $10.00 EPS.

PVH Stock Up 1.2 %

PVH stock traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $73.62. 2,004,991 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 968,592. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.07. PVH has a 1-year low of $43.49 and a 1-year high of $94.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.99.

Get PVH alerts:

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The textile maker reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 5.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that PVH will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PVH Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.38%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PVH shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of PVH in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on PVH from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on PVH from $77.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on PVH from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of PVH from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $82.61.

Insider Activity at PVH

In other PVH news, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 1,732 shares of PVH stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $140,292.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,629,908. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of PVH

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PVH. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of PVH in the 4th quarter valued at $32,359,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PVH in the 3rd quarter valued at $14,439,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PVH by 109.8% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 348,447 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,695,000 after buying an additional 182,351 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PVH by 74.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 393,503 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,147,000 after buying an additional 167,984 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in PVH by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,684,738 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $129,067,000 after acquiring an additional 148,917 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

About PVH

(Get Rating)

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.