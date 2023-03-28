Quaero Capital S.A. Buys 9,450 Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Quaero Capital S.A. grew its holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 160.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,450 shares during the quarter. Sempra Energy accounts for approximately 1.6% of Quaero Capital S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Quaero Capital S.A.’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $2,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 2.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,199,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,228,254,000 after acquiring an additional 625,052 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,800,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,825,114,000 after buying an additional 305,700 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,150,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $623,058,000 after buying an additional 303,061 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,795,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $638,074,000 after buying an additional 24,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,935,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $440,097,000 after buying an additional 80,852 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SRE opened at $143.89 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $153.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.63. Sempra Energy has a 52 week low of $136.54 and a 52 week high of $176.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.80, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Sempra Energy Increases Dividend

Sempra Energy ( NYSE:SRE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.29. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.16 EPS. Sempra Energy’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be issued a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 21st. This is a boost from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 71.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SRE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America cut their target price on Sempra Energy from $173.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Sempra Energy from $169.00 to $166.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sempra Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Sempra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Sempra Energy from $180.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.45.

Insider Activity

In other Sempra Energy news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 19,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.09, for a total transaction of $2,813,693.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $146.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Sempra Energy news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 19,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.09, for a total transaction of $2,813,693.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $146.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Karen L. Sedgwick sold 1,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total transaction of $258,452.24. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,823 shares in the company, valued at $3,320,019.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,504 shares of company stock worth $8,045,547 over the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sempra Energy Profile

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

