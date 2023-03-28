Quaero Capital S.A. Has $3.92 Million Stock Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Quaero Capital S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 25.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares during the period. Linde comprises approximately 2.7% of Quaero Capital S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Quaero Capital S.A.’s holdings in Linde were worth $3,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in Linde by 92.3% during the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Linde during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Linde during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Sean Durbin sold 4,060 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.17, for a total value of $1,462,290.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,432 shares in the company, valued at $3,036,953.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Linde Trading Up 0.7 %

A number of research firms have recently commented on LIN. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $402.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Linde has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $370.67.

LIN stock opened at $347.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $170.83 billion, a PE ratio of 42.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.84. Linde plc has a one year low of $262.47 and a one year high of $362.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $335.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $318.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.25. Linde had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The company had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Linde plc will post 13.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linde Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be paid a $1.275 dividend. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. This is an increase from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th. Linde’s payout ratio is presently 61.82%.

Linde Company Profile

Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases and offers customers a wide range of gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.

