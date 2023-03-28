Quaero Capital S.A. Makes New Investment in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

Quaero Capital S.A. bought a new position in shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 49,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNHI. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 437.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 1,419.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,463 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial in the 3rd quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial in the 3rd quarter valued at $120,000. 38.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNH Industrial Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:CNHI opened at $14.84 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.99, a current ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. CNH Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $10.60 and a fifty-two week high of $17.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.94. The company has a market cap of $19.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.66.

CNH Industrial Increases Dividend

CNH Industrial ( NYSE:CNHI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.36. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 31.61%. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CNH Industrial will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be paid a $0.3861 dividend. This is a boost from CNH Industrial’s previous annual dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on CNHI. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a research report on Friday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of CNH Industrial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.51.

CNH Industrial Profile

CNH Industrial NV designs, produces and sells agricultural equipment and commercial vehicles. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy construction equipment and Light construction equipment. The Heavy construction equipment segment includes general construction equipment such as large wheel loaders and excavators, and road building and site preparation equipment such as graders, compactors and dozers.

