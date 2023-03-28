Quaero Capital S.A. Reduces Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Quaero Capital S.A. lowered its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 52.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the period. Quaero Capital S.A.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirabella Financial Services LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 4,920.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 4,487,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,488,000 after buying an additional 4,398,110 shares during the period. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd purchased a new position in Schlumberger during the third quarter worth approximately $120,382,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 199.1% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,505,914 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $125,872,000 after buying an additional 2,333,583 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 178.0% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,547,956 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $127,371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,271,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 13.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,703,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $635,545,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058,147 shares in the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Schlumberger Price Performance

Shares of SLB opened at $46.91 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.03. The stock has a market cap of $67.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.77. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $30.65 and a 1 year high of $62.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The company had revenue of $7.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 7th. This is a positive change from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.67%.

Insider Activity at Schlumberger

In related news, CAO Howard Guild sold 33,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.99, for a total value of $1,884,260.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,051,298.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Schlumberger news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.77, for a total value of $279,812.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 219,765 shares in the company, valued at $9,838,879.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Howard Guild sold 33,063 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.99, for a total value of $1,884,260.37. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,051,298.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 265,453 shares of company stock valued at $14,955,915. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Griffin Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. HSBC increased their price objective on Schlumberger from $56.80 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Schlumberger from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.38.

About Schlumberger

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.