Quaero Capital S.A. Sells 84,000 Shares of Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY)

Quaero Capital S.A. lessened its stake in shares of Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY – Get Rating) by 48.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 90,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,000 shares during the quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. owned approximately 0.05% of Li-Cycle worth $429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Li-Cycle during the 2nd quarter worth $12,762,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Li-Cycle in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,978,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Li-Cycle in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,039,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Li-Cycle by 15,256.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 423,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,255,000 after acquiring an additional 421,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. grew its holdings in Li-Cycle by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,598,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,503,000 after acquiring an additional 311,133 shares during the last quarter. 37.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Li-Cycle alerts:

Li-Cycle Stock Performance

Shares of Li-Cycle stock opened at $4.87 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.59 and its 200 day moving average is $5.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 12.78 and a current ratio of 12.92. Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $4.48 and a one year high of $8.79.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Li-Cycle ( NYSE:LICY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LICY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Li-Cycle from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Li-Cycle from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Li-Cycle from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Li-Cycle in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Li-Cycle has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.50.

About Li-Cycle

(Get Rating)

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. engages in the lithium-ion battery resource recovery and lithium-ion battery recycling business in North America. The company offers a mix of cathode and anode battery materials, including lithium, nickel, and cobalt, as well as graphite, copper, and aluminum; and copper and aluminum metals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Li-Cycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li-Cycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.