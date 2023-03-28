Quantum Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $5,602.41 (QUA)

Quantum (QUA) traded 50% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. In the last seven days, Quantum has traded 50.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Quantum has a market cap of $5,602.41 and approximately $181,058.27 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quantum token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00007569 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00025930 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.25 or 0.00030248 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00018158 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001517 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003642 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000149 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.73 or 0.00204438 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,269.08 or 1.00039731 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000115 BTC.

About Quantum

Quantum is a token. Its launch date was December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. Quantum’s official message board is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. Quantum’s official website is quantumtech.pro.

Buying and Selling Quantum

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.00001 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $181,561.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quantum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

