Quarterhill Inc. (QTRHF) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 30th

Quarterhill Inc. (OTCMKTS:QTRHF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, March 25th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0092 per share on Tuesday, April 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th.

Quarterhill Price Performance

Shares of QTRHF opened at $1.01 on Tuesday. Quarterhill has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.25.

Get Quarterhill alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Quarterhill to C$2.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd.

Quarterhill Company Profile

Quarterhill, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of technology companies offering products and services. It operates through the Licensing and Intelligent Transportation Systems segments. The Licensing segment focuses on technology licenses, perpetual software licenses, and other revenues characterized as one-time licenses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Quarterhill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quarterhill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.