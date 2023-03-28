QUINT (QUINT) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.34 Million

QUINT (QUINT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 28th. One QUINT token can now be purchased for $1.30 or 0.00004839 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. QUINT has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion and approximately $2.34 million worth of QUINT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, QUINT has traded down 7.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

QUINT Token Profile

QUINT launched on April 20th, 2022. QUINT’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens. QUINT’s official Twitter account is @projectquint and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for QUINT is quint.io.

Buying and Selling QUINT

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quint Ecosystem’s flagship token, QUINT, has real-world incentives and physical asset creation; it brings real-world luxury to users through the power of metaverse.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUINT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUINT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QUINT using one of the exchanges listed above.

