Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) PT Lowered to $11.00 at Lake Street Capital

Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by Lake Street Capital from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Lake Street Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 100.73% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Radiant Logistics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th.

Get Radiant Logistics alerts:

Radiant Logistics Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT opened at $5.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.96. Radiant Logistics has a 52 week low of $4.93 and a 52 week high of $8.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Radiant Logistics

Radiant Logistics ( NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. Radiant Logistics had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 35.35%. The business had revenue of $283.47 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meros Investment Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Radiant Logistics by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 1,192,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,072,000 after acquiring an additional 419,478 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Radiant Logistics by 175.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 580,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,308,000 after purchasing an additional 369,445 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Radiant Logistics during the first quarter worth $1,137,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Radiant Logistics by 234.3% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 143,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 100,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Radiant Logistics during the 3rd quarter valued at $570,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.07% of the company’s stock.

About Radiant Logistics

(Get Rating)

Radiant Logistics, Inc is a non-asset-based global transportation and supply chain management company. The firm through its comprehensive service offering, provides domestic and international freight forwarding services, truckload services, less than truckload services, intermodal services, truck and rail brokerage services, and other value-added supply chain management services, including customs brokerage, order fulfillment, inventory management, and warehousing to a diversified account base including manufacturers, distributors, and retailers using a network of independent carriers and international agents positioned strategically around the world.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Radiant Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radiant Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.