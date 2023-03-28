Radio Caca (RACA) Price Down 4.9% This Week

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 28th. One Radio Caca token can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Radio Caca has a market cap of $61.59 million and approximately $2.29 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Radio Caca has traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004102 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000105 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00009557 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000377 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00019553 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000765 BTC.

Radio Caca Token Profile

Radio Caca (CRYPTO:RACA) is a token. It was first traded on May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 331,047,171,074 tokens. Radio Caca’s official message board is radiocaca.medium.com. Radio Caca’s official website is www.raca3.com. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Radio Caca Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radio Caca should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Radio Caca using one of the exchanges listed above.

