Raging River Exploration (TSE:RRX) Shares Up 3.1%

Shares of Raging River Exploration Inc (TSE:RRX – Get Rating) shot up 3.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$5.99 and last traded at C$5.99. 3,076,538 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 86% from the average session volume of 1,657,126 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.81.

Raging River Exploration Trading Up 3.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$5.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.57, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

About Raging River Exploration

(Get Rating)

Raging River Exploration Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. The company primarily holds interests in the properties located in the Viking light oil fairway at the greater Dodsland area in southwest Saskatchewan; and in the Esther area of southeastern Alberta.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Raging River Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raging River Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.