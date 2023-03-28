Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.22.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Benchmark downgraded shares of Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th.

Range Resources Price Performance

NYSE RRC opened at $24.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 5.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.12. Range Resources has a 12 month low of $22.61 and a 12 month high of $37.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.52.

Range Resources Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Range Resources

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.79%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Range Resources by 75.6% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,187 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the third quarter worth $53,000. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the third quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the third quarter valued at about $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

Further Reading

