Raymond James Trims PRO Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:PRV.UN) Target Price to C$6.75

PRO Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:PRV.UN – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Raymond James from C$7.00 to C$6.75 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Separately, National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of PRO Real Estate Investment Trust from C$6.75 to C$6.25 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday.

PRO Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of PRV.UN opened at C$2.30 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.30. PRO Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of C$1.80 and a 52 week high of C$2.45.

About PRO Real Estate Investment Trust

PROREIT is an unincorporated open-ended real estate investment trust owning a diversified portfolio of 84 commercial properties across Canada representing over 3.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. Established in 2013, PROREIT is mainly focused on strong secondary markets in Quebec, Atlantic Canada and Ontario, with selective exposure in Western Canada.

