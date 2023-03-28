Real Estate Investors plc (LON:RLE) Announces GBX 0.44 Dividend

Real Estate Investors plc (LON:RLE – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.44 ($0.01) per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Real Estate Investors Price Performance

RLE traded down GBX 0.15 ($0.00) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 28.35 ($0.35). The company had a trading volume of 470,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,058. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 29.30 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 30.51. The company has a market capitalization of £48.95 million, a P/E ratio of 408.57 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.65. Real Estate Investors has a one year low of GBX 28 ($0.34) and a one year high of GBX 41 ($0.50).

Get Real Estate Investors alerts:

Insider Activity at Real Estate Investors

In related news, insider Ian Stringer bought 99,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 28 ($0.34) per share, for a total transaction of £27,888 ($34,264.65). 38.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Real Estate Investors

Real Estate Investors Plc is a publicly quoted, internally managed property investment company and REIT with a portfolio of 1.59 million sq ft of mixed-use commercial property, managed by a highly-experienced property team with over 100 years of combined experience of operating in the Midlands property market across all sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Real Estate Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Estate Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.