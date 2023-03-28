Redwood Investments LLC Boosts Stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Redwood Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,486 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HCA. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $248,000. Abacus Planning Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $240,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 25,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,229,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on HCA. SVB Leerink upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $238.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Raymond James increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Truist Financial increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $265.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $237.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $269.41.

Insider Activity at HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

In other HCA Healthcare news, insider Timothy M. Mcmanus sold 7,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.06, for a total transaction of $2,007,074.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,553,537.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Christopher F. Wyatt sold 4,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.30, for a total value of $1,241,170.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,204,893.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Timothy M. Mcmanus sold 7,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.06, for a total transaction of $2,007,074.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,987 shares in the company, valued at $3,553,537.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 79,899 shares of company stock valued at $20,460,494. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HCA traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $254.90. 144,797 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,270,172. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $164.47 and a 52-week high of $279.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $254.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $234.31. The firm has a market cap of $70.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.64.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $4.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.79 by ($0.15). HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 1,260.96% and a net margin of 9.37%. The business had revenue of $15.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.51 billion. On average, analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. This is a positive change from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.48%.

HCA Healthcare declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, January 27th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About HCA Healthcare

(Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.