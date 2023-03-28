Redwood Investments LLC Boosts Stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Redwood Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,486 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HCA. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $248,000. Abacus Planning Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $240,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 25,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,229,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms recently issued reports on HCA. SVB Leerink upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $238.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Raymond James increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Truist Financial increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $265.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $237.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $269.41.
NYSE:HCA traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $254.90. 144,797 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,270,172. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $164.47 and a 52-week high of $279.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $254.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $234.31. The firm has a market cap of $70.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.64.
HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $4.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.79 by ($0.15). HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 1,260.96% and a net margin of 9.37%. The business had revenue of $15.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.51 billion. On average, analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. This is a positive change from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.48%.
HCA Healthcare declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, January 27th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.
HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.
