Redwood Investments LLC Buys 41 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Redwood Investments LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,912 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NOW. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,208,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its position in ServiceNow by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 96 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on NOW. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $515.00 to $508.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Truist Financial downgraded ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $525.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $517.47.

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

ServiceNow Stock Performance

In other ServiceNow news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 30,500 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.14, for a total transaction of $14,003,824.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,288,395.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 2,483 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.03, for a total value of $1,129,831.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,169,647.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 30,500 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.14, for a total value of $14,003,824.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,288,395.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 65,629 shares of company stock worth $29,974,024. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow stock traded down $1.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $430.22. The stock had a trading volume of 274,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,621,845. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $443.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $411.97. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $337.00 and a 1 year high of $601.62. The stock has a market cap of $87.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 269.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.03.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.28. ServiceNow had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. As a group, analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

About ServiceNow

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

Featured Stories

