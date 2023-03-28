Redwood Investments LLC Buys New Stake in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC)

Redwood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 340,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,346,000. Redwood Investments LLC owned approximately 0.93% of Napco Security Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NSSC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 413,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,021,000 after buying an additional 58,027 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Napco Security Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,419,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Napco Security Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $247,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in Napco Security Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,588,000. Finally, Alta Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 256,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,470,000 after buying an additional 25,601 shares in the last quarter. 84.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Napco Security Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NSSC shares. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $32.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.40.

Napco Security Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ:NSSC traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $38.14. 105,799 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 368,097. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.38 and a beta of 1.11. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.60 and a 52-week high of $39.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.18.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $42.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.95 million. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 21.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Richard Soloway sold 2,012,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $63,393,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,983,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,480,565. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Richard Soloway sold 2,012,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $63,393,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,983,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,480,565. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin S. Buchel sold 87,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $2,756,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 112,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,538,363.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,400,000 shares of company stock valued at $75,600,000 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 21.50% of the company’s stock.

Napco Security Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Napco Security Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of security products. Its products include access control systems, door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, video surveillance products, and cellular communications services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Amityville, NY.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Napco Security Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Napco Security Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.