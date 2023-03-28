Redwood Investments LLC Cuts Holdings in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT)

Redwood Investments LLC reduced its position in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 185,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,148 shares during the quarter. PJT Partners comprises about 1.8% of Redwood Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Redwood Investments LLC owned 0.76% of PJT Partners worth $13,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of PJT Partners by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 989,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,430,000 after buying an additional 3,407 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in PJT Partners by 12.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 848,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,724,000 after purchasing an additional 92,315 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in PJT Partners by 1.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 644,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,292,000 after purchasing an additional 11,989 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in PJT Partners by 9.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 541,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,036,000 after purchasing an additional 47,572 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in PJT Partners by 1.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 518,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,673,000 after purchasing an additional 9,395 shares during the period. 70.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on PJT. StockNews.com began coverage on PJT Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on PJT Partners from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of PJT Partners in a research report on Monday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

PJT Partners Stock Performance

In related news, CFO Helen T. Meates sold 30,000 shares of PJT Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.88, for a total value of $2,396,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,741 shares in the company, valued at $3,813,551.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PJT traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.71. 50,251 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,343. PJT Partners Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.37 and a 52-week high of $83.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.15.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.13). PJT Partners had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 8.83%. The business had revenue of $279.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.00 million. Analysts predict that PJT Partners Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PJT Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. PJT Partners’s payout ratio is 28.49%.

PJT Partners Profile

PJT Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advisory-investment solutions. It specializes in strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments.

Featured Stories

