Redwood Investments LLC Has $12.94 Million Position in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

Redwood Investments LLC cut its position in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 240,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,599 shares during the quarter. Brink’s accounts for about 1.7% of Redwood Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Redwood Investments LLC owned about 0.52% of Brink’s worth $12,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 32,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brink’s during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $326,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 692.5% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 26,842 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 23,455 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 76,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,693,000 after purchasing an additional 3,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Brink’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,990,000. 97.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brink’s Stock Performance

BCO remained flat at $65.46 during trading on Tuesday. 21,303 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,831. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.74. The Brink’s Company has a 52-week low of $48.38 and a 52-week high of $70.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 1.35.

Brink’s Dividend Announcement

Brink’s ( NYSE:BCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.22. Brink’s had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 69.23%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Brink’s Company will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Brink’s’s payout ratio is presently 22.04%.

Insider Activity at Brink’s

In related news, EVP Michael F. Beech sold 22,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total transaction of $1,513,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,595,517.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Herling sold 3,089 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $205,727.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $784,281.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on BCO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brink’s in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Brink’s from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Brink’s from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Brink’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Brink’s Co provides secure logistics and cash management services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Latin America, Europe and Rest of World. Its logistics and security solutions include cash-in-transit, ATM replenishment & maintenance, and cash management & payment services, such as vault outsourcing, money processing, intelligent safe services, and international transportation of valuables.

See Also

