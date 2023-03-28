Redwood Investments LLC Has $2.57 Million Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Redwood Investments LLC decreased its position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,524 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 34 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $2,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSCI. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in MSCI during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in MSCI by 57.1% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 77 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of MSCI by 37.5% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 99 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of MSCI by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSCI in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. 88.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSCI Price Performance

NYSE MSCI traded down $3.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $537.11. 76,272 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 435,984. MSCI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $376.41 and a fifty-two week high of $572.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.41 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $535.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $489.71.

MSCI Increases Dividend

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $576.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.53 million. MSCI had a net margin of 38.72% and a negative return on equity of 93.24%. MSCI’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.51 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This is a boost from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. MSCI’s payout ratio is currently 51.49%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $559.89, for a total value of $503,901.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,831,327.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MSCI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on MSCI from $204.00 to $532.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of MSCI from $470.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of MSCI from $539.00 to $549.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on MSCI from $580.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on MSCI from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MSCI has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $558.90.

About MSCI

(Get Rating)

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other-Private Assets. The Index segment focuses on the investment process, including developing indexed financial products.

See Also

