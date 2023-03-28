Redwood Investments LLC Increases Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Redwood Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,443 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ZTS. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in Zoetis in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 430.8% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Zoetis during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Zoetis Stock Performance

NYSE ZTS traded down $0.41 on Tuesday, hitting $165.30. 248,603 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,173,870. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $166.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.49. The company has a market capitalization of $76.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.76. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.15 and a 52-week high of $201.32.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 26.16%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on ZTS. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Zoetis in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.83.

About Zoetis

(Get Rating)

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products and services, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision animal health technology. The firm operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The United States segment is involved in U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.