Redwood Investments LLC Lowers Position in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

Redwood Investments LLC lowered its position in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 440,470 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after selling 3,521 shares during the quarter. InMode comprises approximately 2.1% of Redwood Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings in InMode were worth $15,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of InMode in the second quarter worth $25,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of InMode in the first quarter worth $41,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of InMode in the third quarter worth $33,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of InMode by 875.0% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,950 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of InMode by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,199 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INMD traded down $0.59 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.83. 269,124 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,586,967. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.19. InMode Ltd. has a 12-month low of $20.60 and a 12-month high of $41.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 2.11.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on INMD. Barclays upped their price target on shares of InMode from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC cut InMode from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, InMode presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.33.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

