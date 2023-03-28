Redwood Investments LLC Lowers Position in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

Redwood Investments LLC lowered its position in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 440,470 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after selling 3,521 shares during the quarter. InMode comprises approximately 2.1% of Redwood Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings in InMode were worth $15,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of InMode in the second quarter worth $25,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of InMode in the first quarter worth $41,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of InMode in the third quarter worth $33,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of InMode by 875.0% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,950 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of InMode by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,199 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.24% of the company’s stock.
InMode Price Performance
NASDAQ INMD traded down $0.59 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.83. 269,124 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,586,967. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.19. InMode Ltd. has a 12-month low of $20.60 and a 12-month high of $41.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 2.11.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
InMode Profile
InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on InMode (INMD)
- The Bottom Is In For McCormick & Company
- Walgreens Boots Alliance: Blue Chip, High-Yield Turnaround Story
- Roku And The 20% Rally That’s About To Start
- It’s Rally-On! For PVH Corp. But How High Can It Go?
- Boring is Beautiful, Illinois Tool Works Stock Fits the Bill
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for InMode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InMode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.