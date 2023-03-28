Redwood Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 352,583 DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV)

Redwood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 352,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,743,000. Redwood Investments LLC owned approximately 0.21% of DoubleVerify as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DV. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in DoubleVerify by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,567,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,677,000 after buying an additional 519,903 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in DoubleVerify by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,003,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,783 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,229,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289,415 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,142,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,084,000 after acquiring an additional 382,000 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in DoubleVerify by 17.2% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,029,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,507,000 after buying an additional 298,552 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 1,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total transaction of $34,502.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,161,355.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other DoubleVerify news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 1,607 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total transaction of $34,502.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,161,355.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Vii U.S. Holdings L. Providence sold 14,282,944 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $378,498,016.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,825,444 shares in the company, valued at $1,399,874,266. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,694,381 shares of company stock valued at $760,364,698. 3.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DoubleVerify Price Performance

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Barclays raised their target price on DoubleVerify from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of DoubleVerify from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on DoubleVerify from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on DoubleVerify from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DoubleVerify presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.10.

Shares of DoubleVerify stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $28.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 307,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,686,520. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.22 and a 12 month high of $32.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.56 and a 200 day moving average of $26.13. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 115.12 and a beta of 0.76.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.01). DoubleVerify had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 5.16%. The company had revenue of $133.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.20 million. Equities analysts expect that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

DoubleVerify Profile

(Get Rating)

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics in the United States and internationally. Its solutions provide advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

