Redwood Investments LLC Reduces Position in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Redwood Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 338,157 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 3,157 shares during the period. Performance Food Group accounts for approximately 2.6% of Redwood Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Redwood Investments LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Performance Food Group worth $19,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 111.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 583 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Performance Food Group during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Performance Food Group during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in Performance Food Group during the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Performance Food Group news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.31, for a total transaction of $28,155.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 153,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,659,914.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Performance Food Group news, insider Donald S. Bulmer sold 970 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.81, for a total transaction of $58,015.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,985,452.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.31, for a total value of $28,155.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 153,790 shares in the company, valued at $8,659,914.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,470 shares of company stock valued at $146,166. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Performance Food Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PFGC traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.55. 239,972 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,237,917. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Performance Food Group has a twelve month low of $38.23 and a twelve month high of $63.13. The company has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a PE ratio of 33.63 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.44.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The food distribution company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 0.47%. The company had revenue of $13.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Performance Food Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Performance Food Group will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on PFGC. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Performance Food Group from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on Performance Food Group from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com lowered Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. TheStreet upgraded Performance Food Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Performance Food Group from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.36.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice, Vistar, & Convenience. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

Featured Articles

