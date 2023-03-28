Redwood Investments LLC Reduces Position in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT)

Redwood Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) by 51.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 182,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 197,423 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings in PTC Therapeutics were worth $6,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $316,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 172,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,601,000 after acquiring an additional 43,716 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,947,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,827,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $821,000.

PTC Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PTCT traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 219,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 756,288. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.32. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.01 and a 1-year high of $55.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PTC Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PTCT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.96) by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $167.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.07 million. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.03) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on PTCT shares. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Neil Gregory Almstead sold 716 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total value of $29,828.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,435 shares in the company, valued at $2,726,022.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.63, for a total value of $37,051.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 75,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,439,498.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Neil Gregory Almstead sold 716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total transaction of $29,828.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,726,022.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,951 shares of company stock worth $700,923 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovery, development, and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines that provide benefits to patients with rare disorders. The company was founded by Allan Steven Jacobson and Stuart Walter Peltz on March 31, 1998 and is headquartered in South Plainfield, NJ.

Featured Articles

