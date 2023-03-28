Redwood Investments LLC Trims Position in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)

Redwood Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) by 45.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 476,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 389,856 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC owned 0.26% of Leslie’s worth $5,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Leslie’s by 10,581.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Leslie’s by 113.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Leslie’s by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Leslie’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Leslie’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $144,000.

LESL stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.61. 1,005,246 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,062,988. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.85. Leslie’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.12 and a 52-week high of $21.67.

Leslie’s ( NASDAQ:LESL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Leslie’s had a net margin of 9.11% and a negative return on equity of 56.91%. The firm had revenue of $195.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.82 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LESL has been the subject of several research reports. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Leslie’s from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Leslie’s in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Leslie’s to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.22.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products, as well as installation and repair services for pool and spa equipment.

