Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Stake Lessened by Presima Securities ULC

Presima Securities ULC lowered its holdings in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Regency Centers makes up 0.8% of Presima Securities ULC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Presima Securities ULC’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $2,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of REG. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 46.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 5,833 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the first quarter worth $243,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 24.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,012,000 after acquiring an additional 8,175 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 125.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 5,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

Regency Centers Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:REG traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 971,142. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.60. Regency Centers Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.97 and a fifty-two week high of $73.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Regency Centers Dividend Announcement

Regency Centers ( NASDAQ:REG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.98. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 39.45%. The company had revenue of $314.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.23 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Regency Centers Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.20%.

Regency Centers announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 9th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

REG has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $70.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Barclays upgraded Regency Centers from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $69.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Lisa Palmer sold 15,180 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.58, for a total transaction of $995,504.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,951,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Regency Centers Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.