Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Lifted to “Buy” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $925.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $675.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2023 earnings at $9.15 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $800.00 to $860.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $670.00 to $756.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $806.00 to $802.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $868.00 to $873.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $770.00 to $834.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $844.00.

REGN opened at $820.41 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $755.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $738.23. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $538.01 and a 52-week high of $832.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 5.06.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.18 by $4.38. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.64% and a return on equity of 22.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $23.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 34.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, insider George Yancopoulos sold 13,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.08, for a total transaction of $10,552,255.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 200,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,419,240.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, insider George Yancopoulos sold 13,189 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.08, for a total transaction of $10,552,255.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 200,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,419,240.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 2,192 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $806.47, for a total value of $1,767,782.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,409 shares in the company, valued at $14,846,306.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,361 shares of company stock valued at $26,912,456 over the last three months. 8.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of REGN. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 3,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 1,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

