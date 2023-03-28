Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Lifted to “Buy” at Jefferies Financial Group

Posted by on Mar 28th, 2023

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGNGet Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $925.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $675.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2023 earnings at $9.15 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $800.00 to $860.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $670.00 to $756.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $806.00 to $802.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $868.00 to $873.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $770.00 to $834.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $844.00.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

REGN opened at $820.41 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $755.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $738.23. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $538.01 and a 52-week high of $832.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 5.06.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGNGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.18 by $4.38. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.64% and a return on equity of 22.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $23.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 34.11 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, insider George Yancopoulos sold 13,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.08, for a total transaction of $10,552,255.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 200,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,419,240.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, insider George Yancopoulos sold 13,189 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.08, for a total transaction of $10,552,255.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 200,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,419,240.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 2,192 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $806.47, for a total value of $1,767,782.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,409 shares in the company, valued at $14,846,306.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,361 shares of company stock valued at $26,912,456 over the last three months. 8.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of REGN. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 3,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 1,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN)

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.