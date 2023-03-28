Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Upgraded to Outperform at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on REGN. Cowen upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $775.00 to $875.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $806.00 to $802.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Cowen upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $775.00 to $875.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $850.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I boosted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $853.00 to $862.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $844.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN opened at $820.41 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $89.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $538.01 and a 12-month high of $832.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $755.93 and its 200 day moving average is $738.23.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.18 by $4.38. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.87% and a net margin of 35.64%. The business’s revenue was down 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $23.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 34.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 2,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $806.47, for a total value of $1,767,782.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,846,306.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 2,192 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $806.47, for a total transaction of $1,767,782.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,846,306.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 739 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $764.50, for a total value of $564,965.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,544,272.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,361 shares of company stock worth $26,912,456. 8.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 157.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 49 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

