REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) Hits New 12-Month Low at $18.66

Posted by on Mar 28th, 2023

REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNXGet Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $18.66 and last traded at $18.74, with a volume of 157531 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of REGENXBIO from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on REGENXBIO from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of REGENXBIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.86.

REGENXBIO Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.83.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNXGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.48) by $0.10. REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 248.68% and a negative return on equity of 45.51%. The firm had revenue of $31.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 92.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On REGENXBIO

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in REGENXBIO by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,588,815 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $218,683,000 after purchasing an additional 17,377 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,267,542 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $112,792,000 after purchasing an additional 15,219 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 5.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,801,494 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,197,000 after purchasing an additional 147,728 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in REGENXBIO by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,359,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,836,000 after buying an additional 105,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 733,245 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,629,000 after buying an additional 25,672 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.21% of the company’s stock.

REGENXBIO Company Profile

REGENXBIO, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include the NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors, and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381.

