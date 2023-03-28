REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) Hits New 12-Month Low at $18.66

REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $18.66 and last traded at $18.74, with a volume of 157531 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of REGENXBIO from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on REGENXBIO from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of REGENXBIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.86.

REGENXBIO Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On REGENXBIO

REGENXBIO ( NASDAQ:RGNX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.48) by $0.10. REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 248.68% and a negative return on equity of 45.51%. The firm had revenue of $31.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 92.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in REGENXBIO by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,588,815 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $218,683,000 after purchasing an additional 17,377 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,267,542 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $112,792,000 after purchasing an additional 15,219 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 5.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,801,494 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,197,000 after purchasing an additional 147,728 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in REGENXBIO by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,359,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,836,000 after buying an additional 105,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 733,245 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,629,000 after buying an additional 25,672 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.21% of the company’s stock.

REGENXBIO Company Profile

REGENXBIO, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include the NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors, and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381.

Featured Articles

