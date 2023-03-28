Render Token Trading 12.3% Lower This Week (RNDR)

Render Token (RNDR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. Render Token has a total market cap of $425.35 million and $38.91 million worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Render Token token can now be bought for about $1.17 or 0.00004288 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Render Token has traded down 12.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Render Token Token Profile

Render Token launched on June 15th, 2019. Render Token’s total supply is 530,962,615 tokens and its circulating supply is 364,833,198 tokens. The Reddit community for Render Token is https://reddit.com/r/RenderToken. The official message board for Render Token is medium.com/render-token. Render Token’s official Twitter account is @rendertoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. Render Token’s official website is rendertoken.com.

Buying and Selling Render Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Render Token is an Ethereum-based distributed GPU rendering network and marketplace. RNDR is a utility token that powers and serves as currency on Render Token’s ecosystem.”

