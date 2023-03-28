Request Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $95.81 Million (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 28th. During the last week, Request has traded down 5.6% against the dollar. Request has a total market capitalization of $95.81 million and approximately $1.72 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Request token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0958 or 0.00000352 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00007717 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00025988 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00030211 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00018251 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001535 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003565 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000149 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.68 or 0.00204790 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,201.18 or 1.00039630 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Request Token Profile

Request is a token. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,877,117 tokens. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network. The official website for Request is request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,877,117 with 999,830,316.0398655 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.09427594 USD and is down -0.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 97 active market(s) with $3,075,998.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

